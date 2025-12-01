Maui Classic returns Dec. 19–20 for elite women’s hoops

File (2024): Maui Classic. PC: Vertical Sports Maui

The Maui Classic, one of the premier women’s basketball tournaments in the nation, returns to Maui for its 9th annual event on Dec. 19–20, 2025.

Organizers say the vision of the Maui Classic is to bring elite women’s basketball programs to Maui while inspiring the athletic and educational aspirations of local youth. The tournament serves as a fundraiser for Vertical Sports Maui, a local nonprofit equipping youth through sports.

This year’s tournament, hosted by Oregon State University, will be played at Seabury Hall in Makawao.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Four programs will compete for the crown:

Oregon State University

University of Hawaiʻi

Montana State University

Liberty University

Tournament Schedule

Friday, Dec. 19 5:00 p.m. — Oregon State vs. Montana State 7:30 p.m. — Hawaiʻi vs. Liberty

Saturday, Dec. 20 3:30 p.m. — Hawaiʻi vs Montana State 6:00 p.m. — Oregon State vs Liberty



Tickets

$10 per night for ages 15 and older

Free admission for ages 14 and younger

Friday tickets: https://verticalsportsmaui.com/event/maui-classic-friday-night-games-dec-19/

Saturday tickets: https://verticalsportsmaui.com/event/maui-classic-saturday-night-games-dec-20/

The Maui Classic will take place at the Seabury Hall gymnasium for the third year. (PC: Vertical Sports Maui)

Community Impact

Beyond competition, the Maui Classic is about building bridges between student-athletes and Maui’s youth. In the days leading up to the tournament, team members from each university will visit local schools to “inspire and equip” students through Q&A sessions and playing time.

Fundraising Efforts

An online digital auction, as well as merchandise sales,will run alongside the tournament, raising funds to support Vertical Sports Maui’s programs that empower island youth through mentorship, sports and leadership development.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The Maui Classic is a celebration of competition, community and connection,” said Shannah Jarc, executive director of Vertical Sports Maui. “We are honored to welcome these four outstanding teams, provide a unique event for our community, and to continue inspiring Maui’s youth both on and off the court.”