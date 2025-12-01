Maui Surf Forecast for December 02, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 14-18 10-15 8-12 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 05:44 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:02 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 07:05 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 11:34 AM HST. Sunrise 6:46 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current, large, long-period northwest (310-320 degree) swell will steadily decline through tonight. A series of northwest to north- northwest (310-330 degree) swells are expected during the second half of the week, with each pulse becoming slightly bigger and veering towards the north- northwest direction. The first pulse will be filling in on Wednesday and will be more of a medium period swell out of the northwest, likely below advisory thresholds. A slightly larger and longer period pulse is expected on Thursday out of the northwest followed by a slightly larger north-northwest on Friday. Surf heights should exceed advisory thresholds around Thursday with surf heights likely holding above advisory thresholds through Saturday.

East shore surf will remain small through Thursday due to weak winds, then become choppier as trade winds increase Friday through the weekend. Expect minimal background energy for south facing shores through much of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.