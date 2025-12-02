Food Truck Workshop, Dec. 11 for aspiring entrepreneurs in Maui’s mobile food industry

YWCA Maui Women’s Business Center and the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Food Innovation Center launch “From Dream to Drive: How to Launch Your Maui Food Truck” Workshop. The course is offered both online and in-person at UHMC’s Maui Food Innovation Center, happening Thursday, Dec. 11, from 12 to 2 p.m

The interactive workshop is designed for aspiring food truck owners across Maui County. This hands-on workshop will walk participants through the essential steps of planning, launching, and running a profitable food truck business on Maui. Topics include business planning, startup costs, licensing and permits, and developing a profitable menu.

Attendees will also receive expert guidance from Chef Douglas Paul, a veteran food trailer entrepreneur, mentor, and UHMC culinary instructor. Chef Paul brings real-world experience and practical insights, including lessons learned from his own successful journey in Maui’s mobile food industry.

Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. Participants may register using the QR code featured on the flyer or by visiting go.hawaii.edu/bpm.

This workshop is part of MWBC and MFIC’s shared mission to support local entrepreneurs, strengthen Maui’s food economy, and provide accessible pathways for women and community members to turn their business dreams into reality.