Head Start’s Ashley Caris named MEO Employee of the Month

Head Start Health Manager Ashley Caris was named Maui Economic Opportunity Employee of the Month with her nominator praising her for “empowering and inspiring” her team.

“Flexible to shift in between transitions from the office to the (Head Start) centers as needed, jumping into one role to the next, she flourishes with lots of creative solutions to anything that is happening. (This) is her strongest skill,” said Jeannine Gines, Head Start Family Case Manager.

“Always a team player and kind, she strives to keep in mind each team member’s personality by providing empathy and respect to how each individual will learn or complete a task but makes things universal for all to get through the day and still remain in compliance with our program’s values and standards,” Gines said.

Caris has been with MEO for a dozen years, hired in May 2013.

MEO Employee of the Month Ashley Caris (holding certificate) is shown with (from left) Jeannine Gines, Ashley’s nominator; Debbi Amaral, Early Childhood Services Director; and Debbie Cabebe, MEO CEO.

Head Start is a federal program that offers preschool to 3- and 4-year-olds on Maui and Molokaʻi at no cost to income-qualifying families. As evidenced by the work of Caris and Gines, Head Start engages with the family, not just the child, providing referrals to community resources, parenting education, and involvement in their child’s curriculum.

Head Start, part of MEO’s Early Childhood Services Department, operates centers in Wailuku, Kahului, Lahaina, Makawao, Haʻikū, Kīhei and Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, and is licensed to enroll 180 children.

For more information about Head Start, call 808-249-2988.

For being named Employee of the Month for October, Ashley earned a $150 check and an extra day off. Jeannine received $50 as her nominator. The announcement was made at the staff general meeting on Nov. 21.