Kaʻapuni Boys Basketball Tournament begins Wednesday with games at Baldwin and Seabury Hall
The 2025 Kaʻapuni Basketball Tournament begins Wednesday, Dec. 3, with games hosted at Baldwin High School’s Jon Garcia Gymnasium and Seabury Hall’s Erdman Athletic Center. The tournament runs through Saturday, Dec. 6, and brings together one of its strongest fields yet, featuring six teams entering the season as reigning league champions.
The Division I Bears and Division II Spartans are both coming off MIL championships last season, with Seabury claiming their first ever HHSAA State Championship. This year’s 10-team field also includes defending league champions in St. Louis (ILH), Kailua (OIA), Kohala (BIIF DII), and Damien (ILH DII).
Other neighbor island teams participating are perennial league contender Konawaena of the Big Island, and University Lab from Oʻahu, which reached last year’s Division I state semifinals. Rounding out the tournament field are two teams from California in Bonita High School, from La Verne, and Corona High School, from Riverside County.
The full tournament schedule is as follows:
At Baldwin High School – Jon Garcia Gymnasium
- Thursday, Dec. 4
- 2:15 p.m. – Baldwin vs Bonita (CA)
- 3:30 p.m. – Damien vs Kohala
- 4:45 p.m. – St. Louis vs Bonita (CA)
- 6 p.m. – Kohala vs University Lab
- Friday, Dec. 5
- 1 p.m. – St. Louis vs Corona (CA)
- 2:15 p.m. – Kohala vs Kailua
- 3:30 p.m. – Konawaena vs University Lab
- 4:45 p.m. – Baldwin vs Corona (CA)
- 6 p.m. – Damien vs Bonita (CA)
- Saturday, Dec. 6
- 11:30 a.m. – University Lab vs Corona (CA)
- 12:45 p.m. – Baldwin vs University Lab
- 2 p.m. – Baldwin vs St. Louis
At Seabury Hall – Erdman Athletic Center
- Wednesday, Dec. 3
- 7 p.m. – Seabury vs Kohala
- Thursday, Dec. 4
- 4 p.m. – Corona (CA) vs Kailua
- 5:15 p.m. – Seabury vs Konawaena
- 7 p.m. – Kailua vs Konawaena
- Saturday, Dec. 6
- 9:30 a.m. – St. Louis vs Seabury
- 10:45 a.m. – Bonita (CA) vs Kailua
- 12 p.m. – Damien vs Konawaena
- 1:15 p.m. – Seabury vs Damien