Kaʻapuni Boys Basketball Tournament begins Wednesday with games at Baldwin and Seabury Hall

The 2025 Kaʻapuni Basketball Tournament begins Wednesday, Dec. 3, with games hosted at Baldwin High School’s Jon Garcia Gymnasium and Seabury Hall’s Erdman Athletic Center. The tournament runs through Saturday, Dec. 6, and brings together one of its strongest fields yet, featuring six teams entering the season as reigning league champions.

The Division I Bears and Division II Spartans are both coming off MIL championships last season, with Seabury claiming their first ever HHSAA State Championship. This year’s 10-team field also includes defending league champions in St. Louis (ILH), Kailua (OIA), Kohala (BIIF DII), and Damien (ILH DII).

Other neighbor island teams participating are perennial league contender Konawaena of the Big Island, and University Lab from Oʻahu, which reached last year’s Division I state semifinals. Rounding out the tournament field are two teams from California in Bonita High School, from La Verne, and Corona High School, from Riverside County.

The full tournament schedule is as follows:

At Baldwin High School – Jon Garcia Gymnasium

Thursday, Dec. 4 2:15 p.m. – Baldwin vs Bonita (CA) 3:30 p.m. – Damien vs Kohala 4:45 p.m. – St. Louis vs Bonita (CA) 6 p.m. – Kohala vs University Lab

Friday, Dec. 5 1 p.m. – St. Louis vs Corona (CA) 2:15 p.m. – Kohala vs Kailua 3:30 p.m. – Konawaena vs University Lab 4:45 p.m. – Baldwin vs Corona (CA) 6 p.m. – Damien vs Bonita (CA)

Saturday, Dec. 6 11:30 a.m. – University Lab vs Corona (CA) 12:45 p.m. – Baldwin vs University Lab 2 p.m. – Baldwin vs St. Louis



At Seabury Hall – Erdman Athletic Center

Wednesday, Dec. 3 7 p.m. – Seabury vs Kohala

Thursday, Dec. 4 4 p.m. – Corona (CA) vs Kailua 5:15 p.m. – Seabury vs Konawaena 7 p.m. – Kailua vs Konawaena

Saturday, Dec. 6 9:30 a.m. – St. Louis vs Seabury 10:45 a.m. – Bonita (CA) vs Kailua 12 p.m. – Damien vs Konawaena 1:15 p.m. – Seabury vs Damien

