Limited commercial boat operations to resume at Lahaina Harbor on Dec. 15

Lahaina Small Boat Harbor (April 9, 2024). PC: DLNR

In a milestone for Maui Nui and Lahaina wildfire recovery, the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation will resume limited commercial boat operations at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor starting Dec. 15, 2025, for the first time since the August 2023 wildfires.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience while DLNR worked with the County of Maui on this limited reopening, to revitalize Maui’s economy and help the Maui Nui community move forward together,” said DOBOR Administrator Meghan Statts. “We recognize that this is one of the very first steps being taken toward reopening Lahaina, so we have carefully developed a plan that remains respectful to those affected by the disaster.”

Four companies are anticipated to resume commercial operations from the harbor upon the Dec. 15 limited reopening. A handful of other companies plan to reopen in early 2026. Due to electricity still being offline, commercial ocean operations are only being allowed during daytime hours (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) until further notice. DOBOR anticipates that restroom facilities will be fully operational in time for the limited reopening.

Only 13 boats (seen In the upper right hand corner) in the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor survived the fire on Aug. 8, 2023. Photo: DLNR

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Most vessel traffic in the harbor will be restricted to active loading/unloading in designated areas around the harbor office only. Dinghies may utilize the loading dock on the eastern end of the harbor for active loading/unloading only. Mooring within the harbor will be prohibited until further notice.

As part of the limited reopening, the County of Maui will be reopening certain roadways and parking areas, as well as installing appropriate barriers to ensure that visitors remain out of damaged and sensitive areas.

For information on recovery efforts for Lahaina Small Boat Harbor, visit https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dobor/lahaina-recovery. For the latest information on Lahaina town access and recovery efforts, visit www.MauiRecovers.org.