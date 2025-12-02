Maui Walking Tours hosts Christmas Carol Tour for the 2025 holiday season

Christmas caroling tour.

Maui Walking Tours has announced the return of the Kīhei Christmas Carol Walking Tour, a festive, family-friendly experience that brings the spirit of the holidays to life along an oceanfront route.

Guests will be guided on a charming sunset stroll through Kīhei’s Kalama Park filled with scenic views, historic tales, live Christmas caroling, and holiday cheer, at 4 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2025.

“The carolers and I had so much fun on this holiday-themed tour last year that I hope to make it a new Maui tradition every December,” said Keith DeVey, founder of Maui Walking Tours. “The tour brings song, storytelling, and the beauty of Maui’s winter evenings together in a way that’s truly unforgettable.”

Carolers are dressed in authentic Dickens attire, and tour patrons are encouraged to dress up in holiday colors and assist in spreading holiday cheer.

Maui Madrigale, a professional troupe of local carolers, have been performing a cappella concerts and holiday concerts on Maui since 1992. In addition to singing fan-favorite carols along the route, they also share the interesting origins and backstory behind each song.

Spaces are limited on this special free walking tour offering and must be reserved online in advance by visiting https://www.mauiwalkingtours.com/. In addition to this Christmas Caroling tour, Maui Walking Tours also hosts free weekly historic tours of Kīhei and Wailuku.