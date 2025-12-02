Paulele Market featuring 28 vendors comes to Maui, Dec. 6-7

[𝐊𝐢•𝐞𝐥𝐞] is bringing “Paulele Market” to Maui for the Holiday season. The two-day holiday shopping event takes place on Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Pier1 Imports at the Maui Marketplace in Kahului.

“Paulele” means to have faith. This family-owned business, lead by Designer and owner, Marylea Conrad is based on O‘ahu.

Organizers wanted to bring a curated, community event to Maui that supported the creative talent of vendors from all over the state, while also giving back to the local community. There will be 28 vendors participating — most are from Maui. Other vendors are flying in from the Big Island, Kaua‘i and O‘ahu.

Participating vendors include: Aimeevdesigns, Aloha Ke Akua Clothing Co., Charmies of Kona, Get it Poppin, Halana Hawai’i, Hanu Hawai’i, Hapa Maui Designs, Happy Galo Creates, Henua Designs, Kaimāhie, Kealahiehie, Liana Lola, Luna’s Matcha, MaiMaiMade, Malia Maui Designs, Makakulima, Maui Chili Chili Oil, Na Koa Brand, Naha Wear, Sew Local, Sharai Swimwear, She Wood Go, Simply Local, Summer Reign, Tiare Style Designs, Waiwaolani and [𝐊𝐢•𝐞𝐥𝐞].

A percentage of sales from the event will benefit the Maui Food Bank and Assistance Dogs of Hawai’i.

“Come shop and support 28 local family businesses with a curated assortment of fashion, jewelry, and food and beverages perfect for gifting,” according to the event announcement. “Enjoy a fun holiday weekend with family and friends too.”

Parking and admission are free.