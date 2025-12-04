Act now, don’t miss your chance; tickets for 63rd annual Merrie Monarch Festival on sale

It’s that time of year — an even more most wonderful time for everyone who enjoys hula and hālau that perform.

Ticket request forms are now being accepted for the 63rd annual Merrie Monarch Festival.

Hula Hālau ‘O Kamuela performs during the 2025 Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo. Ticket requests are now being accepted for the 63rd annual event coming April 5-11, 2026. (Kelsey Walling/Big Island Now)

There is a maximum of two tickets per person. Each ticket — or set of tickets — covers up to three nights of competition.

If you choose to sit in reserved Sections N and NR and want to watch all three nights of competition, you need to purchase a Miss Aloha Hula ticket as well. This is a “set of tickets.”

Seats in Sections N and NR are only reserved Friday and Saturday nights; otherwise, they are open Thursday night for general admission ticket holders.

Ticket requests must be mailed to the Merrie Monarch Festival office in Hilo. The festival accepts ticket requests postmarked Dec. 1 this year and later.

Requests postmarked prior to Dec. 1 will not be accepted.

Ticket prices vary depending on seating section and number of days attending the festival.

Requests must include:

Ticket request form.

form. Payment in the form of a cashier’s check or money order — in US dollars.

in the form of a cashier’s check or money order — in US dollars. Self-addressed stamped envelope. Use a legal size (#10) envelope and US postage.

Use a legal size (#10) envelope and US postage. International requests should not send payment. An email will be sent with payment and pickup information if your request is selected through the festival’s lottery process; you will have 48 hours to respond.

Be sure the business where you purchase the cashier’s check or money order will reimburse your money if your payment is returned. Refunds are given once tickets are sold out. Keep a receipt to facilitate reimbursement from the business.

Be aware that the Merrie Monarch Festival does not sell or guarantee blocks of tickets to any tour group or travel agency.

Cost depends on which section you choose and whether you reserve seats or purchase general admission tickets, which are first-come, first-served.

Reserved seats

$40 in Sections N and NR for one person to attend 2 nights, the Friday and Saturday group competitions and awards after group hula ‘auana Saturday night.

in Sections N and NR for one person to attend 2 nights, the Friday and Saturday group competitions and awards after group hula ‘auana Saturday night. $50 for one person for all 3 nights, adding the Miss Aloha Hula individual competition Thursday night.

for one person for all 3 nights, adding the Miss Aloha Hula individual competition Thursday night. $55 for Sections E, F, G, H, I and J of the Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium — those sections at the front of the stadium looking forward directly onto the stage — for all three nights of hula competition.

General admission

$30 for Friday and Saturday nights and $10 to attend Miss Aloha Hula on Thursday night, or a total of $40 general admission if you want to catch all 3 nights.

Hula Hālau ʻO Kamuela on ‘auana night during the 62nd Merrie Monarch Festival in 2025 at the Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium in Hilo. (Kelsey Walling/Big Island Now)

Only money orders and cashier’s checks are accepted as payment; no personal checks. Make the money order or cashier’s check payable to Merrie Monarch Festival.

Ticket forms can be downloaded from the official Merrie Monarch website.

The 63rd annual Merrie Monarch Festival is scheduled for April 5-11, 2026.

Miss Aloha Hula is scheduled for April 9, with group hula kahiko on April 10 with group hula ‘auana and festival awards ceremony closing out the week April 11.

Visit the official Merrie Monarch Festival website for additional details about tickets and the 2026 festival or with any questions.

You can also follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram.