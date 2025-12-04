Bill to better protect parents traveling with breast milk signed into law

A bipartisan bill introduced by US Sen. Mazie Hirono, aiming to protect breastfeeding families at US airports, has been signed into law.

The Bottles and Breastfeeding Equipment Screening (BABES) Enhancement Act requires the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to regularly update and clarify its rules for screening breast milk, baby formula and other related nutrition products.

Supporters say the law will provide more protections for lactating mothers who typically need to feed or pump every few hours. Delays or interruptions in breastfeeding are known to cause complications such as a clogged milk duct or a painful infection called mastitis.

In addition to routine updates to screening rules every five years, TSA will issue guidance promoting the hygienic handling of infant nutrition products, as well as the accessories required to preserve them. The agency will consult with nationally recognized maternal health organizations in establishing and communicating this guidance.

This legislation also directs an independent government watchdog to conduct an audit of compliance with TSA screening policies for passengers traveling with breast milk and other infant nutrition products, providing lawmakers with information related to violations of policies.

“Parents and families deserve to be able to travel with peace of mind that they will not be harassed, humiliated, or put in danger, simply for traveling with milk and supplies to feed their babies,” Hirono said. “I’m proud to see the Bottles and Breastfeeding Equipment Screening (BABES) Enhancement Act signed into law, as it will help to ensure that these families can travel safely, while keeping their children healthy.”

Hirono previously introduced the Bottles and Breastfeeding Equipment Screening (BABES) Enhancement Act in September 2022 and May 2023. In June 2022, she called on the TSA to address inconsistent implementation of the 3-1-1 Liquids Rule Exemption travel policy for breastmilk and formula at airport security checkpoints, and ensure lactating individuals and their infants can travel safely without fear of harassment.

The legislation was introduced by Hirono, Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas. It passed the Senate in May and House in November.

The full text of the legislation is available here.