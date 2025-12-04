Navy divers remove significant portions of WWII platforms from USS Arizona

US Navy contractors reposition a crane barge in proximity to USS Arizona’s platform 2, Sept. 23, 2025, in preparation for removing the concrete structure, which is located behind the mooring quay. (US Navy photo by Melvin Gonzalvo)

The US Navy, in coordination with the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, removed significant portions of two World War II-era mooring platforms from the USS Arizona in October to help preserve the historic ship.

The US Navy Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One, supported by local contractors, removed most of the 80-year-old concrete platforms in one month.

Upon completion, the team reduced the weight bearing on Arizona’s deck, leaving only minimal portions remaining on both platforms to avoid disturbing or damaging the structure of the ship, including features believed to be embedded in the concrete.

A US Navy contractor uses a handsaw to remove a segment of a USS Arizona mooring platform in Pearl Harbor, Sept. 16, 2025. (US Navy photo by Kyler Hood)

The Navy began salvage operations Sept. 3, 2025, after two years of planning, analysis, and preparation with stakeholders to ensure compliance with laws, regulations, and policies. Navy staff prioritized operational safety and environmental practices while respecting the ship’s status as a war grave.

“I’m very proud of the combined team,” said Capt. Lee Shannon, commander of Task Force Arizona. “A great deal of effort from dozens of subject matter experts, both on and off the water, resulted in a successful salvage operation, which included salvors working 12 to 14 hours every day to complete the precision removal work.”

The two platforms, estimated to have a combined weight of more than 150 tons, were originally erected to aid in the salvage of guns and munitions from the Pennsylvania-class battleship after the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor that marked the beginning of the United States’ involvement in World War II.

A crane lifts a concrete segment of a USS Arizona mooring platform from Pearl Harbor as US Navy contractors help guide it toward placement on a barge, Sept. 20, 2025. (US Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)

With the aid of a crane barge and a diamond wire saw, sailors, Department of War civilians, and contractors safely removed the concrete portions. MDSU-1 sailors methodically cut into the concrete, and contractors used the crane to lift the concrete segments from Pearl Harbor onto the barge.

“Our number one priority was to protect the USS Arizona for the future. As the ship’s historic structure continues to age, the sheer weight of these concrete platforms posed a significant threat of collapsing through the decks,” said Cmdr. Matthew Englehart, US Pacific Fleet diving and salvage officer. “This proactive operation successfully removed over 150 tons of that burden, relieving stress on the memorial and preserving its integrity while honoring the sanctity of the site. It was a privilege to lead this effort and safeguard this vital piece of American history.”

Bill Manley, Navy Region Hawaiʻi environmental director, said preserving and protecting the USS Arizona, while also preventing harm to the environment, were the Navy’s top priorities throughout the platform removal process.

“Navy experts in marine resources, water quality, historic preservation, and environmental review worked closely to provide proactive, comprehensive support to ensure the operation’s success,” he said.

More information can be found on the Navy Region Hawaiʻi website.