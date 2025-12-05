DOH: Second wastewater detection of measles in Maui County

Measles. PC: CDC

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health has been notified of a second detection of measles virus in wastewater from West Maui County. The latest positive sample was collected Nov. 30, 2025 and was tested through the National Wastewater Surveillance System.

This follows an earlier detection of measles virus in Maui wastewater from samples collected on Nov. 18 in Central and West Maui as previously reported by DOH, as well as two rounds of negative wastewater samples collected in West Maui on Nov. 24 and 25 from the same treatment plant.

Measles has not been detected again at the Central wastewater treatment site, after three rounds of testing in late November. While no cases of measles have been confirmed on Maui or elsewhere in the state at this time, DOH has advised medical providers to remain on high alert.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The DOH urges everyone to stay up to date on the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. “Measles is highly contagious but preventable through vaccination. Infants under 1 year of age are at particularly high risk because they are too young to be vaccinated, but in certain situations, vaccination may be recommended for children between 6 and 12 months if they are exposed to a known case,” the DOH advises.

Measles symptoms usually start with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash of tiny red spots that begins at the head and spreads downward. The disease can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, neurological illness and death.

People with measles are contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Anyone who thinks they may have symptoms of measles or may have been exposed, should isolate immediately and contact their health care provider for guidance to prevent further spread.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about measles, visit: