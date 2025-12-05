Update/Located: Kahului teen reported missing, last seen Dec. 4 leaving home

Update:

Shaw Burrows-Agapay was located and found to be in good health. The Maui Police Department thanks the public for their assistance.

Previous post:

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Yhazmen Shaw Burrows-Agapay, 15, of Kahului.

Shaw Burrows-Agapay was reported missing on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, by a concerned family member after she failed to return home from school. She was last seen leaving her residence on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Shaw Burrows-Agapay does not have a vehicle or a cell phone.

Shaw Burrows-Agapay is described as being 5 feet tall, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black/grey colored hooded sweatshirt and pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shaw Burrows-Agapay, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-035187.

