Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 06, 2025

December 5, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
10-15
10-14
8-12 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 08:15 PM HST.




High 3.0 feet 03:58 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 10:52 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, medium period northwest swell that was on a slight decline earlier today has been followed by a slightly longer period northwest reinforcement this afternoon. This has resulted in an uptick in surf along north and west facing shores during the day today. Based on observations from both the Waimea buoy and offshore buoy 51001, the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for north and west facing shores has been extended through 6AM HST Saturday morning, and surf heights have been updated accordingly. This northwest swell energy will gradually fade this weekend, bringing surf back down below average Sunday and Monday. Another northwest swell arriving late Tuesday or Tuesday night could bring surf back up to near or slightly above advisory levels again for the middle part of the week for north and west facing shores. 


Choppy east shore surf will remain small and decline this weekend as trades ease. Expect minimal background energy for south facing shores through the next few days, other than a slight bump this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments