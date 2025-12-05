Maui Surf Forecast for December 06, 2025
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|10-15
|10-14
|8-12
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate, medium period northwest swell that was on a slight decline earlier today has been followed by a slightly longer period northwest reinforcement this afternoon. This has resulted in an uptick in surf along north and west facing shores during the day today. Based on observations from both the Waimea buoy and offshore buoy 51001, the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for north and west facing shores has been extended through 6AM HST Saturday morning, and surf heights have been updated accordingly. This northwest swell energy will gradually fade this weekend, bringing surf back down below average Sunday and Monday. Another northwest swell arriving late Tuesday or Tuesday night could bring surf back up to near or slightly above advisory levels again for the middle part of the week for north and west facing shores.
Choppy east shore surf will remain small and decline this weekend as trades ease. Expect minimal background energy for south facing shores through the next few days, other than a slight bump this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
