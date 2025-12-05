Road Advisory: 6th Annual Pedal Imua takes place Saturday morning

Cycling enthusiasts loop around West Maui in support of local children facing hardship and crisis.

The Pedal Imua committee is alerting motorists to be aware of cyclists on the road on Saturday, Dec. 6, leaving from Imua Family Services near Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului and looping around the West Maui Mountains.

Nearly 100 cyclists will begin their ride at 7 a.m., with organizers expecting all participants to complete the course by noon. Cyclists will be traveling on the right side of the highway and follow the rules of the road. A support vehicle will help monitor the route as an additional safety precaution. Please share the road and encourage them on their long trek.

Cycling enthusiasts loop around West Maui in support of local children facing hardship and crisis.

Dream Imua grants child-directed dreams to children 4-16 years old in crisis of any nature, such as abuse, neglect, homelessness or major medical issues. This child-directed approach not only offers a reprieve from suffering, but validates the child’s self-worth, sending positive messages of support and encouragement, reminding the child that they are special and what it is to have hope.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Founded in 1947, Imua Family Services has a long history of providing care and services for children facing a wide variety of challenges. Their offerings throughout Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi include clinical therapies and play based activities and experiences that children need to fully develop and reach their full potential.