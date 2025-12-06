Honolulu Cookie Company, Hawaiian Airlines team up for sweet surprise

A passenger on one of four Hawaiian Airlines flights Thursday morning, Dec. 4, 2025, is handed a peppermint macadamia cookie, a sweet surprise courtesy of the airline and Honolulu Cookie Company as part of a special Surprise & Delight event.

Travelers on several Hawaiian Airlines flights Thursday morning (Dec. 4) got a sweet surprise courtesy of the airline and partner Honolulu Cookie Company in celebration of World Cookie Day.

People flying the friendly skies aboard a series of flights beginning shortly after 7:30 a.m. until just before noon, between Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu and Kahului Airport on Maui, were greeted with complimentary peppermint macadamia cookies courtesy of Honolulu Cookie Company.

World Cookie Day and free cookies on Hawaiian Airlines flights from Honolulu Cookie Company (12.5.25)

It was part of a special Surprise & Delight event at the Honolulu airport. The festive flavor is perfect for ushering in the most wonderful time of year; plus, the cookies brought extra aloha and holiday cheer to travelers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Hawaiian Airlines to spread some sweetness on World Cookie Day,” said Honolulu Cookie Company Senior Vice President Kathy Arasaki in a release about the goody giveaway. “Honolulu Cookie Company was founded on sharing the spirit of aloha, and there’s no better place to do that than welcoming travelers as they arrive to our island home.”

The two Hawai‘i-based brands look forward to continuing to collaborate on experiences that celebrate the islands, local culture and people who visit and call Hawai‘i home.

“Creating joyful moments for our guests is at the heart of what we do,” said Hawaiian Airlines Senior Marketing Manager Lauren Mabuni in the release. “We’re proud to team up with a beloved local brand to make today’s arrival experience a little more memorable.”

