Free2move welcomes app-based mobility platform for visitors to explore Hawaiʻi

Free2move welcomes to seamless mobility in Hawaiʻi. PC: courtesy

Free2move, a leading provider of Mobility as a Service solutions has entered a new partnership with key local operators, Hawaiʻi Lifted Jeep Rentals in Kailua-Kona and Kauaʻi, and BEXT – Premium Jeep Rental, in Honolulu and Maui. These collaborations introduce Free2move’s innovative app-based mobility platform across the islands, giving visitors a more flexible way to explore the islands.

Free2move’s distinctive car-sharing and rental model grants users immediate, direct vehicle access via the app, bypassing traditional rental counters and rigid commitment structures. This ensures Hawaiʻi visitors can maximize their holiday time. Travelers can book spontaneously or for extended stays, from any location, making it easy to navigate Hawaii’s iconic coastlines and venture off-road.

As part of the Stellantis mobility portfolio, Free2move combines data-driven innovation and a commitment to sustainability. With a rapidly growing selection of electric and low-emission vehicles, the company is helping shape the future of responsible, tech-enabled travel as the desire for flexible mobility continues to expand.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Our mission is to deliver mobility that is effortless, connected, and sustainable, no matter where our customers travel,” said Benjamin Maillard, General Manager Free2move North America. “By partnering with both BEXT and Hawaiʻi Lifted Jeep Rentals, we are successfully bringing that vision across the Islands, connecting travelers to the spirit of Jeep driving with the unrivaled simplicity of the Free2move app.”

Free2move welcomes to seamless mobility in Hawaiʻi. PC: courtesy

Strategic Expansion of Premium Jeep Rentals in Hawaiʻi

Free2move is expanding its mobility marketplace in Hawaiʻi by integrating a network of premium local operators across Honolulu, Maui, and the Big Island. This strategy aggregates specialized local providers into a single digital platform, combining Free2move’s unified booking technology with the logistical expertise of established regional fleets.

The expanded network now offers access to diverse vehicle classes, including the luxury Jeep Wagoneer (8-passenger, 4×4 SUV) and Mauna Kea–approved 4WD Jeeps. Through the Free2move app, customers gain seamless access to vehicles from verified local partners, including Hawaiʻi Lifted Jeep Rentals (Big Island) and BEXT – Premium Jeep Rental (Honolulu and Maui).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Key service features standardized across the network include:

Seamless Digital Access: Mobile booking and vehicle management.

Mobile booking and vehicle management. Premium Logistics: Options for island-wide delivery, pickup, and airport shuttle services (such as private shuttles for KOA arrivals).

Options for island-wide delivery, pickup, and airport shuttle services (such as private shuttles for KOA arrivals). Comprehensive Coverage: Full insurance coverage included in the rental.

Full insurance coverage included in the rental. Adventure Readiness: Fleets tailored for local terrain, including lifted options and complimentary gear for longer bookings.

Freedom to Explore, Responsibility to Sustain

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Free2move’s aggregation strategy in Hawaiʻi highlights Stellantis’ broader commitment to smarter, more sustainable mobility ecosystems. By digitizing existing local fleets rather than deploying new volumes, Free2move optimizes vehicle utilization and empowers travelers to manage their experience directly from their phones.

“This partnership is the blueprint for the future of travel, freedom, and mobility,” said Maillard. “From Hawaii to Washington D.C., and across European capitals, Free2move proves that flexibility and sustainability go hand in hand by connecting customers with the best local operators.”