Hawaiʻi Fire Chiefs join FirstNet to showcase expansion of dedicated deployable assets

FirstNet coverage deployables. PC: first net.com

During the Hawaiʻi Fire Chiefs Association annual conference, first responders in Hawaiʻi joined Maui County Fire Chief Brad Ventura and local representatives from AT&T to get a first-hand look at the new, major FirstNet®, Built with AT&T deployable fleet expansion. These assets are stationed year-round across the islands of Hawaiʻi, Kauaʻi, Maui and Oʻahu.

As the only provider with deployable assets exclusively for public safety, FirstNet is strengthening local first responders’ access to critical connectivity in an emergency based on direct input from state and local public safety on where they needed support the most. In addition, AT&T has added new Network Disaster Recovery assets to further support the local communities, tripling their local assets in the state.

These deployable assets strengthen emergency communications in some of the nation’s most hazard-prone and geographically complex environments. The equipment ensures that critical connectivity for Hawaiʻi first responders can quickly be restored independent of commercial infrastructure or power.

The new and existing in-state Hawaiʻi assets include:

4 new FirstNet CRDs (Compact Rapid Deployables): Dedicated FirstNet portable cell sites

that provide up to 2 miles of on-the-go FirstNet coverage without relying on commercial

power or fiber availability.

6 new FirstNet miniCRDs (Mini Compact Rapid Deployables): Comprised of two ultra-portable ruggedized cases, these portable cell sites are travel-ready and can be quickly deployed as checked luggage on a commercial flight to provide FirstNet coverage up to half a mile.

portable ruggedized cases, these portable cell sites are travel-ready and can be quickly deployed as checked luggage on a commercial flight to provide FirstNet coverage up to half a mile.

4 FirstNet SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks): These dedicated assets are a part of the original FirstNet fleet and were considered a "must have" solution by public safety when first creating America's public safety network.

the original FirstNet fleet and were considered a “must have” solution by public safety

when first creating America’s public safety network.

4 new AT&T NDR LECPs (Low-earth orbit (LEO) Emergency Communication Portables): Lightweight, portable LEO satellite assets, about the size of carry-on luggage, that rapidly restore cell site service by quickly providing alternative backhaul when traditional transport (i.e. fiber or microwave) is disrupted.

Lightweight, portable LEO satellite assets, about the size of carry-on luggage, that rapidly restore cell site service by quickly providing alternative backhaul when traditional transport (i.e. fiber or microwave) is disrupted.

As part of the FirstNet state opt-in process in 2017, dedicated FirstNet portable assets were permanently stationed year-round across Hawaiʻi and have been used by public safety to support communications during wildfires, the pandemic and large crowd events. Building upon this initial commitment, these additional new assets address Hawaiʻi’s unique emergency response needs and will enhance readiness statewide.

The 14 new assets have been deployed based on Hawaiʻi public safety’s direct feedback, including additional miniCRDs stationed on both Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi as identified by Maui County Fire. FirstNet is connecting public safety agencies and organizations in nearly 90 localities across the state.

Built in public-private partnership with the federal government and AT&T, FirstNet is responsive and accountable to public safety needs in ways that other networks and carriers are not. That means having portable cell sites available 24/7, at no additional charge, and deployed within a 14-hour (or less) delivery objective following the initial emergency request.

Jeff Murray, President of the Hawaiʻi Fire Chiefs Association said, “Today’s session put into focus how important these capabilities are for Hawaiʻi’s first responders. Island-based deployables give us the resilient communications foundation our agencies depend on. We appreciate AT&T providing these new capabilities to our members across the state.”

Maui County Fire Chief Brad Ventura said, “Maui, Moloka‘i, and Lāna‘i have some of Hawaiʻi’s toughest terrain and most vulnerable communities. Having these FirstNet deployables dedicated to our islands — right here, ready to activate — dramatically improves our readiness and our ability to respond quickly and effectively. We’re grateful to AT&T for being responsive to our feedback and making this commitment to the islands across Maui County.”

Scott Agnew, President of the FirstNet program at AT&T said, “Hawaiʻi’s public safety leaders told us what they needed: more local assets, more flexibility, and more resilience. We listened. Tripling Hawaiʻi’s deployable footprint is essential to delivering public safety unparalleled support and ensures that every county has additional dedicated FirstNet resources to deliver resilient communications for public safety.”

“FirstNet’s mission is to give first responders the reliable, dedicated communications tools they

need — and that success depends on our strong private-sector partnership with AT&T,” said Michael Cannon, CEO and Executive Director of the FirstNet Authority, “AT&T’s investment in additional deployables stationed in Hawaii demonstrates why this model works. These assets materially enhance the capabilities of first responders across the islands, and we’re pleased to see them in place and ready for use.”