Seabury Hall’s Hensley and Kreusling sign National Letters of Intent for NCAA Division I athletics

Signees with their families. PC: Photos courtesy of Bryan Berkowitz/Seabury Hall.

Seabury Hall honored two student-athletes during a school-wide assembly, recognizing their commitment to continue their athletic and academic journeys at the collegiate level.

Seniors Finn Hensley and Ava Kreusling, both members of Seabury Hall’s Class of 2026, were celebrated by classmates, faculty, coaches, friends, and family as they signed National Letters of Intent to compete in NCAA Division I athletics.

“Competing at the next level requires tremendous dedication and perseverance,” said Yaya Meyer, Director of Athletics. “Finn and Ava have demonstrated exceptional work ethic, resilience, and passion for their sports. They embody the values we strive to instill in our student-athletes, and we are incredibly proud of their achievement.”

Finn Hensley – Cross Country & Track & Field, Stonehill College (NCAA Division I)

Finn Hensley with family. PC: Photos courtesy of Bryan Berkowitz/Seabury Hall.

A record-breaking distance runner for Seabury Hall, Finn Hensley will continue his cross country and track career at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts.

Hensley leaves behind a remarkable legacy, holding Seabury Hall school records in both the 1500m (breaking a 2012 record) and 3000m (breaking a 2014 record), as well as the Kamakea Meet records in those same events.

In 2025, Hensley captured the MIL Championship titles in the 1500m and 3000m and set the MIL record in the 3000m. At the 2025 HHSAA State Championships, he finished 7th in the 1500m and 3rd in the 3000m.

A four-year varsity cross country athlete, Hensley qualified for the HHSAA State Championships all four years, rising from 75th as a freshman to top-10 finishes in his junior (7th) and senior (10th) seasons. He also earned Top-10 finishes at the ʻIolani Invitational and Michael Doran Invitational and represented Seabury Hall at the Nike NXR Northwest Regional Championships in Boise, Idaho in 2024.

In track, he qualified for the state championships for three consecutive years in the 1500m, 3000m, and 4x800m relay, and competed in elite meets including the Yamamoto Invitational and CalTrack/Ruby Tuesday’s Invitational. Hensley has been recognized as both Seabury Hall Athlete of the Month and a Maui News All-Star.

Hensley was quick to thank his family and Seabury Hall cross country and track coaches, including head coach Bobby Grossman and assistant coaches Dakota Grossman, Nytn Yashiro, Devin Vinorey, and Daniel Pietsch. All assistant coaches are also Seabury Hall alumni.

“Finn’s competitive drive and his commitment to growth have elevated our distance program,” Meyer said. “He leaves a lasting legacy, and we are excited to see him thrive at the collegiate level.”

Ava Kreusling – Women’s Soccer, Queens University of Charlotte (NCAA Division I)

Ava Kreusling with family. PC: Photos courtesy of Bryan Berkowitz/Seabury Hall.

A standout goalkeeper for Seabury Hall’s girls soccer program, Ava Kreusling has signed to play NCAA Division I women’s soccer at Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina.

Kreusling has been instrumental in leading Seabury Hall to multiple state tournament appearances, setting the tone through her leadership, competitiveness, and calm presence in goal. Under the direction of coach Carl Musto, Kresuling and the Spartans look to make another deep run in the HHSSAA tournament later this winter. She also competes for Leahi Soccer Club, one of Hawaiʻi’s premier youth soccer programs.

As a young soccer player, Kreusling was selected for the Olympic Development Program (ODP) in the 6th grade. Since 2023, she has competed in the Girls Academy (GA) League, a top-tier national league, representing Leahi at GA College Showcases and Surf Cup, among other elite tournaments.

At GA Showcases, Kreusling kept multiple clean sheets, including matches where her team scored three or more goals—highlighted by an impressive 9–0 shutout. Most recently, she helped lead her team to a second-place finish at Surf Cup, making three critical saves in a penalty shootout to send Leahi to the finals.

“Ava’s rapid growth, athleticism, and fierce competitiveness have made her one of the strongest young goalkeepers in Hawaiʻi,” Meyer added. “Her journey is just beginning, and Queens is gaining a remarkable student-athlete.”

“These two student-athletes represent the heart of Seabury Hall athletics,” Meyer said. “Their leadership and commitment, both in the classroom and in competition, reflect our EPIC school values—empowerment, passion, integrity, and curiosity. We cannot wait to watch their continued success.”