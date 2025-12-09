County of Maui offers free, temporary Christmas tree recycling sites in Kīhei and Makawao

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management, Environmental Protection & Sustainability Recycling Section is offering free, temporary Christmas tree recycling sites in Kīhei and Makawao for just over two weeks after the holiday. Also, trees may also be dropped off at existing green waste drop-off locations throughout Maui County.

The temporary Christmas tree recycling sites — at Kīhei Recycling Center and Makawao Recycling Center — will open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, through Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026.

At all green waste sites, including the temporary Christmas tree drop-offs, residential drop-off is free and commercial has a cost. Please remove all tinsel, ornaments and any other decorations before dropping off a tree.

DEM thanks residents for using drop-off recycling for their Christmas trees. Illegal dumping can create safety hazards, and dried-out trees pose a serious fire risk, making proper disposal essential for both public safety and the environment.

Existing green waste drop-off services around Maui County include:

Central Maui Landfill: Open Monday – Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hāna Landfill: Open Tuesday – Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center: Open Monday – Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lānaʻi Landfill: Open Tuesday – Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Molokaʻi Landfill: Open Tuesday – Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, call the County DEM Environmental Protection & Sustainability Recycling Section at 808-270-7880 or visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/recycle.