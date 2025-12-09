Hawaiʻi Medical Association to host conversation regarding possible affiliation between HMSA and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health

The Hawaiʻi Medical Association will host a conversation that brings together representatives from Hawaiʻi’s three largest health care providers: Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, The Queen’s Health Systems, and Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi.

These three thought leaders will share their assessment on Hawaiʻi’s health care environment, how all providers affect its landscape, and their visions towards making health care accessible, equitable, and sustainable for Hawaiʻi’s people.

They will also discuss the potential affiliation between HPH and HMSA, and how this may impact the health care environment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Panelists include: Raymond Vara, Jr. President and CEO, Hawaiʻi Pacific Health; Jason Chang, President and CEO, the Queen’s Health Systems; and Edmund Chan, President of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals in Hawaiʻi.

The moderator will be Nadine Tenn Salle, MD, and President of the Hawaiʻi Medical Association.

This live conversation is meant for an audience of physicians and health care leaders. A recording of the conversation will be made available to the general public soon after on the Hawaiʻi Medical Association YouTube channel. The virtual conversion will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. Physicians and health care leaders can register at the following link: hawaiimedicalassociation.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This discussion is sponsored by the Hawaiʻi Medical Association and the Hawaiʻi Medical Foundation.