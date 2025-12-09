Maui Mall Village offers Selfies with Santa inside new Winter Glow Dome photo booth

Maui Mall Village invites the community to make the holidays bright with its array of Mele Kalikimaka Magic experiences happening on the two consecutive Saturday afternoons leading up to Christmas. Each afternoon features Selfies with Santa and special holiday performances by community organizations. Plus, for the first time, guests can capture their Selfies with Santa inside a spectacular Winter Glow Dome photo booth, a large holiday-themed inflatable.

Selfies with Santa: Saturday, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Families can bring their own cameras to Center Court to take Selfies with Santa, which are free with a food donation to the center’s Season of Giving, A Holiday Food Drive. Dry and canned goods are welcome and can be dropped off at the convenient food donation collection bin at Center Court. All collected goods will be donated to Maui Food Bank.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

– On Dec. 13, Santa will be accompanied by a Winter Princess.

– On Dec. 20, Mrs. Claus joins Santa for photos.



NEW: Winter Glow Dome photo booth

Adding to this year’s Selfies with Santa excitement, Maui Mall Village introduces its Winter Glow Dome photo booth. Now, guests can capture their holiday selfies by stepping inside the center’s oversized inflatable. Located fronting Center Stage, everyone can get into the holiday spirit as they step into the bubble booth to strike a pose and snap a pic with Santa. Plus, keiki and their ʻohana will receive a festive branded digital photo to take home.

Holiday Performances: Saturday, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The holiday season would be incomplete without delightful performances by two special community groups. The Dec. 13 experience features a holiday performance by Hui! Lanakila. On Dec. 20, guests will enjoy a merry hula performance by Maui Mall Village’s very own Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Maui Mall Village with our lineup of festive and bright holiday experiences,” said Maui Mall Village Property Manager James Cashman of JLL. “We’re especially pleased to level up our Selfies with Santa offering, introducing our large holiday-themed inflatable dome photo booth. Along with community performances, great places to enjoy holiday meals with family and friends, and the best retail stores to finish off your shopping list, we hope to see everyone soon.”

For more information about Maui Mall Village holiday experiences and merchant holiday sales and promotions, please visit www.mauimallvillage.com. Also, follow the center and tag @MauiMallVillage on Facebook and Instagram for updates.