Maui County expands Launiupoko exploratory well plans to four sites

Waterfalls could be seen in the hills above Launiupoko in West Maui. (3.13.21) File PC: Barbie Greenhalgh

The Maui County Department of Water Supply is doubling its planned exploratory well project in West Maui from two wells to four and will prepare a new draft environmental assessment to reflect the change in scope.

The agency originally proposed drilling and testing wells at two sites — L-1 and L-3 in the Launiupoko aquifer — to identify potential groundwater sources to offset surface water use from Kahanā Stream and support the Lahaina Water Treatment Plant in meeting state in-stream flow requirements. Three alternate sites, including two in the Honolua aquifer, were also evaluated in the initial Aug. 8 draft environmental assessment.

The department now intends to pursue exploratory well development at four sites: L-1 and L-3 in the Launiupoko aquifer, and H-1 and H-2 in the Honolua aquifer. Water from Site L-1 could replace surface withdrawals, while the remaining wells may provide new sources for future growth in West Maui. Exploratory wells will be drilled, cased and tested, and the test results will be used to determine potential water yield and quality.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Given new plans for water exploration, the department has withdrawn the August 2025 draft environmental assessment and will issue a new draft document covering the proposed Launiupoko and Honolua exploratory wells project. The new report will undergo public review and comment once released.

According to project documents, existing dirt and gravel access roads will be graded and resurfaced where necessary. The environmental review is triggered because the work involves public lands and conservation areas.

For more information, contact the county’s consultant, Korwyn Roberts, at korwyn@munekiyohiraga.com.