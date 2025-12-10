Maui Surf Forecast for December 11, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 10-15 12-16 10-15 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 0-2

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds Southwest winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 03:11 PM HST. High 0.9 feet 07:19 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 12:06 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 07:56 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 03:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:52 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, long period northwest swell (320 degree) will hold before reinforcing north- northwest swell (330 degree) fills in tonight and peaks Thursday morning. These swells will keep surf elevated, therefore a High Surf Advisory for select north and west facing shores remains in effect through Thursday. These overlapping swells will slowly decline Thursday night into the weekend. Another moderate, long period northwest swell (320 degree) should gradually fill in on Sunday and could produce surf near the advisory threshold by Sunday afternoon. A combination of small north swells and small west-northwest swells then look to arrive next week.

East shore surf will remain small through the forecast period due to the absence of trade winds. Expect minimal background surf for south facing shores, with a minor south- southwest pulse expected today into Thursday. South facing shores could receive small to moderate choppy windswell Saturday through next week from the southwest winds. This would depend on the location and strength of the front, likely largest for southwest shores of Kauai.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.