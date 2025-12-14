Maui Surf Forecast for December 15, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 18-24 15-20 10-14 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 05:08 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 12:48 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 06:47 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 10:28 AM HST. Low 0.0 feet 05:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:54 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Incoming large, medium period WNW (290-300) swell registered higher than anticipated at offshore NDBC Buoys 51101 and 51001 this afternoon prompting an upward revision to surf values for N and W facing shores of Kauai and Oahu and N facing shores of Maui as swell rapidly builds this evening. It is not out of the question that surf briefly touches the High Surf Warning threshold as it peaks overnight but uncertainty and borderline nature precludes an upgrade to a warning at this time. The surf forecast was likewise revised upward for W facing shores of Leeward Big Island where the 290-300 degree trajectory is favorable for building surf there by Monday morning. A High Surf Warning has been issued for these zones. A combination of moderate northwest and north swells will keep surf elevated through the week.

E facing shores remain tiny to small given the lack of trade winds but shorelines exposed to N swell energy may remain slightly elevated through Wednesday. Surf along S shores increases due to short period wind wave chop, mainly over the western islands associated with the passing front.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.