Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 15, 2025

December 14, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
18-24
15-20
10-14 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 05:08 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 12:48 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.2 feet 06:47 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 10:28 AM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 05:33 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Incoming large, medium period WNW (290-300) swell registered higher than anticipated at offshore NDBC Buoys 51101 and 51001 this afternoon prompting an upward revision to surf values for N and W facing shores of Kauai and Oahu and N facing shores of Maui as swell rapidly builds this evening. It is not out of the question that surf briefly touches the High Surf Warning threshold as it peaks overnight but uncertainty and borderline nature precludes an upgrade to a warning at this time. The surf forecast was likewise revised upward for W facing shores of Leeward Big Island where the 290-300 degree trajectory is favorable for building surf there by Monday morning. A High Surf Warning has been issued for these zones. A combination of moderate northwest and north swells will keep surf elevated through the week. 


E facing shores remain tiny to small given the lack of trade winds but shorelines exposed to N swell energy may remain slightly elevated through Wednesday. Surf along S shores increases due to short period wind wave chop, mainly over the western islands associated with the passing front. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
