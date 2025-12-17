Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 18, 2025

December 17, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
10-15 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
South winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:31 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:16 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            southwest in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:52 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:26 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate to large, medium period WNW swell (280 to 320 degrees) and NW swell have come in above guidance and will hold through the rest of the afternoon before decreasing late tonight. Then a slightly larger, medium period NNW (330-350 degree) swell will fill in early Thursday morning and peak Thursday afternoon right around advisory levels. These swells will keep advisory level surf in place for north and west shores through Thursday and will gradually decline Friday. By Saturday morning, a N swell looks to move in and peak at around advisory levels, then gradually decrease Sunday through early next week. 


E shore surf will remain small except where NW-N swell energy wraps through the rest of the week. By next week, a large, short period NE swell could elevate surf along E facing shores as strong trade winds return. Current model discrepancies highlight uncertainty in the timing of the higher E surf, with some models showing large surf by Tuesday, while others Wednesday. S shore surf will remain choppy as persistent S-SW winds hold through today, before gradually easing through the rest of week. Small background SW swells will keep surf from going flat through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





