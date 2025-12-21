Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 22, 2025

December 21, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:44 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 04:28 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:18 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 02:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Modeling indicates remnants of the existing NNW is on its way out, confirmed by nearshore PacIOOS Buoys for Waimea Bay, Makapu Point, and Pauwela which are dominated entirely by N (350-010) swell through the medium and long period bands today. The nearshore observations indicate this swell has held steady for the balance of today, though indications from offshore NDBC 51000 are that it will resume trending downward tonight into tomorrow. Forerunners associated with a building moderate N to NNE (010-020) swell are forecast to arrive by late Wednesday bringing moderate surf to favored exposures Thursday into Friday night. A Marine Weather Statement (MWS) is in effect for today for moderate harbor surges associated with the current N swell, and another MWS may be needed for the next swell in the sequence Wednesday night through Friday. Returning trades produce building surf along E facing shores beginning today and peaking with building trades on Tuesday. Surf then diminishes during the second half of the week as trades weaken and veer to SE. Surf along S shores remains tiny with fleeting background S to SSW energy through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
