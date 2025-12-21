Special Olympics Maui to host annual golf tournament fundraiser Jan. 31

The Special Olympics Maui basketball team earns a gold medal at the 2025 Holiday Classic State Games on Oʻahu. The organization will hold its annual golf tournament Jan. 31, 2026. Courtesy: Special Olympics Maui

Special Olympics Maui will hold its Annual Golf Tournament and Helicopter Golf Ball Drop fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course.

Now in its 4th year, the tournament combines friendly competition with a shared purpose. All proceeds from the event directly benefit Special Olympics Maui athletes.

“Our athletes compete in year-round sports: softball, swimming, track & field and powerlifting in the spring, bocce and soccer in the summer and bowling and basketball in the winter” said Maui Regional Director Adrienne Laurion. “It is through the generosity and support of our Maui community that fundraisers like the golf tournament can purchase quality equipment, uniforms and airfare for our 160 athletes competing in state games on Oʻahu.”

The golf tournament will feature an 18-hole, four-person scramble format, with prizes awarded for top teams, longest drive and closest-to-the-pin. There will also be a $25,000 hole-in-one prize donated by Island Honda, a silent auction and a helicopter golf ball drop. A post-tournament awards luncheon will be provided by Fuego at The Dunes.

“This tournament is more than just a day on the greens — it’s a chance for our community to come together and create lasting impact for our Special Olympics Maui athletes,” Laurion said. “We’re grateful for the generosity of our sponsors, players, and volunteers who make this event possible.”

File: Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course is pictured. Courtesy photo

Player and team registration is now open. Sponsorship and donation options are available for businesses and individuals who wish to support Special Olympic athletes while gaining community exposure.

For more information, contact mauicounty@sohawaii.org or Adrienne Laurion at 808-281-7318.