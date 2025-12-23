Maui Surf Forecast for December 24, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.1 feet 03:27 PM HST. Low -0.1 feet 09:51 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:34 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 12:41 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 04:21 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 5:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small north swell will continue to gradually decline into Wednesday. A moderate, medium period north-northeast (010-030 degrees) swell will arrive late Wednesday and peak Christmas day and Friday. Surf along north facing shores could approach the High Surf Advisory level during the peak, with the largest swells favoring the eastern end of the island chain. During this time, a small pulse of west swell is expected as well. The north swell will decline over the weekend as a small northwest swell arrives. A large north-northwest swell is possible early next week.

Increased trade winds will generate elevated and rough surf near the High Surf Advisory level through tonight, especially over the western end of the island chain. Short period trade wind swell decline sharply Wednesday, but wrapping northerly swell will affect exposed eastern shores late Wednesday through Friday. Surf along south facing shores will remain very small through the week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.