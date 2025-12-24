Maui Surf Forecast for December 25, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 9-12 9-12 9-12 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 04:21 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 10:26 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will remain small for the remainder of the afternoon before a moderate, medium period north-northeast (010-030 degrees) swell fills in this evening. This swell will peak Christmas Day near High Surf Advisory levels, before declining Friday. This swell has been filling in at the offshore buoys through the day with most of the energy to be focused over the eastern end of the state when it arrives. A Marine Weather Statement is in place for moderate harbor surges at Kahului and Hilo tonight through Christmas Day. A combination of the declining north northeast swell and a small long period west northwest swell will keep small surf through the weekend. West facing shores will see a tiny, moderate period west swell hold through the day. The next large long period northwest swell is expected over the first half of next week but stay tuned as the system develops northwest of the islands.

Rough and choppy surf along east facing shores will remain elevated tonight before gradually declining as trade winds ease slightly tonight. With the building north-northeast swell expected this evening, exposed shorelines will see wrapping energy through Friday. Surf along south facing shores will remain very small through the week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.