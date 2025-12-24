Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 25, 2025

December 24, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
9-12
9-12
9-12 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.0 feet 04:21 PM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 10:26 PM HST.
















Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores will remain small for the remainder of the afternoon before a moderate, medium period north-northeast (010-030 degrees) swell fills in this evening. This swell will peak Christmas Day near High Surf Advisory levels, before declining Friday. This swell has been filling in at the offshore buoys through the day with most of the energy to be focused over the eastern end of the state when it arrives. A Marine Weather Statement is in place for moderate harbor surges at Kahului and Hilo tonight through Christmas Day. A combination of the declining north northeast swell and a small long period west northwest swell will keep small surf through the weekend. West facing shores will see a tiny, moderate period west swell hold through the day. The next large long period northwest swell is expected over the first half of next week but stay tuned as the system develops northwest of the islands. 


Rough and choppy surf along east facing shores will remain elevated tonight before gradually declining as trade winds ease slightly tonight. With the building north-northeast swell expected this evening, exposed shorelines will see wrapping energy through Friday. Surf along south facing shores will remain very small through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments