Middle School Menehune Basketball League tips off in 2026
The Maui Middle School Menehune Basketball League has announced the start of its 2026 season, with player evaluations underway for students in grades 6 through 8 across Maui County.
Teams are generally formed by districts, but there are openings for school-based teams. Games start Jan. 31, 2026 and end April 11, 2026.
Player evaluations are being held in December 2025 and January 2026. Each district or school may enter teams in the A, B or C divisions, depending on the skill, abilities and age of the players. Generally, team A is the most competitive team, B is next and C being the team with younger, less experienced or less skilled players.
Families are advised to contact their district or school coaches directly for evaluation schedules and additional details.
District Coaches and Contacts
- Kahului Boys: Cliff Alakai, 808-283-0444
- Kahului Girls: Rhod Bulosan, 808-234-3366
- Kīhei (Boys & Girls): Aaron Batulayan, 808-298-6984
- Lahaina Boys: Kala Caban Kaaikala, 808-280-1449
- Lahaina Girls: Iolani Kaniho, 808-463-7809
- Lānaʻi (Boys & Girls): MaryLouise Kaukeano, 808-563-2703
- Upcountry Boys: Mike McDonald, 808-280-0995
- Upcountry Girls: Cailyn Ukida, 808-281-0693
- Wailuku Boys: Joe Blackburn, 808-870-2123
- Wailuku Girls: Dedrick Sabas, 808-280-9872
The league said questions can be directed to coach Joe Blackburn at 808-870-2123 or coach Cliff Alakai at 808-283-0443.