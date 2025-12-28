Middle School Menehune Basketball League tips off in 2026

The Maui Middle School Menehune Basketball League has announced the start of its 2026 season, with player evaluations underway for students in grades 6 through 8 across Maui County.

Teams are generally formed by districts, but there are openings for school-based teams. Games start Jan. 31, 2026 and end April 11, 2026.

Player evaluations are being held in December 2025 and January 2026. Each district or school may enter teams in the A, B or C divisions, depending on the skill, abilities and age of the players. Generally, team A is the most competitive team, B is next and C being the team with younger, less experienced or less skilled players.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Families are advised to contact their district or school coaches directly for evaluation schedules and additional details.

District Coaches and Contacts

Kahului Boys: Cliff Alakai, 808-283-0444

Cliff Alakai, 808-283-0444 Kahului Girls: Rhod Bulosan, 808-234-3366

Rhod Bulosan, 808-234-3366 Kīhei (Boys & Girls): Aaron Batulayan, 808-298-6984

Aaron Batulayan, 808-298-6984 Lahaina Boys: Kala Caban Kaaikala, 808-280-1449

Kala Caban Kaaikala, 808-280-1449 Lahaina Girls: Iolani Kaniho, 808-463-7809

Iolani Kaniho, 808-463-7809 Lānaʻi (Boys & Girls): MaryLouise Kaukeano, 808-563-2703

MaryLouise Kaukeano, 808-563-2703 Upcountry Boys: Mike McDonald, 808-280-0995

Mike McDonald, 808-280-0995 Upcountry Girls: Cailyn Ukida, 808-281-0693

Cailyn Ukida, 808-281-0693 Wailuku Boys: Joe Blackburn, 808-870-2123

Joe Blackburn, 808-870-2123 Wailuku Girls: Dedrick Sabas, 808-280-9872

The league said questions can be directed to coach Joe Blackburn at 808-870-2123 or coach Cliff Alakai at 808-283-0443.