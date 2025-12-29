Maui Surf Forecast for December 30, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 12-16 12-16 12-16 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 04:23 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 12:20 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 06:44 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 09:37 AM HST. Low -0.4 feet 05:09 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 5:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large, medium period northwest (320-340 degree) swell will continue to fill in this evening keeping surf along north and west facing shores above advisory levels. Recent buoy observations show this swell continues to run around 0.5 ft above guidance. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. An overlapping long period north-northwest (350 degree) swell will build tonight and will likely push surf to slightly higher HSA heights on Tuesday. This swell will gradually decline through the remainder of the week.

A slight increase in choppy east shore surf is expected tonight though mid-week as trade winds strengthen. Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny to small through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.