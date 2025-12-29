Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 30, 2025

December 29, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
12-16
12-16
12-16 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 04:23 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 12:20 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.2 feet 06:44 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 09:37 AM HST.




Low -0.4 feet 05:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large, medium period northwest (320-340 degree) swell will continue to fill in this evening keeping surf along north and west facing shores above advisory levels. Recent buoy observations show this swell continues to run around 0.5 ft above guidance. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. An overlapping long period north-northwest (350 degree) swell will build tonight and will likely push surf to slightly higher HSA heights on Tuesday. This swell will gradually decline through the remainder of the week. 


A slight increase in choppy east shore surf is expected tonight though mid-week as trade winds strengthen. Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny to small through the forecast period. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments