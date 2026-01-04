Maui Surf Forecast for January 05, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 7-10 7-10 7-10 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 8-12 8-12 8-12

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:56 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 04:22 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 11:06 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:26 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An strong easterly wind fetch generated by lowering pressures south and west of the islands will significantly increase easterly wind wave swell. This swell will reach and exceed advisory heights early Monday and persist through early Wednesday. Thus, a High Surf Advisory is in effect for all east-facing shores from Monday morning through early Wednesday morning.

A moderate, medium period north to northeast swell continues to subside through Monday. A small size, medium period northwest swell will arrive later Tuesday and hang on through Friday. Churned up north- facing shore surf will remain elevated due to this lingering swell in tandem with strong east winds.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.