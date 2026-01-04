Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 05, 2026

January 4, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
7-10
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
8-12
8-12
8-12 







TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:56 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 04:22 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 11:06 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 03:26 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An strong easterly wind fetch generated by lowering pressures south and west of the islands will significantly increase easterly wind wave swell. This swell will reach and exceed advisory heights early Monday and persist through early Wednesday. Thus, a High Surf Advisory is in effect for all east-facing shores from Monday morning through early Wednesday morning. 


A moderate, medium period north to northeast swell continues to subside through Monday. A small size, medium period northwest swell will arrive later Tuesday and hang on through Friday. Churned up north- facing shore surf will remain elevated due to this lingering swell in tandem with strong east winds. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
