Maui Surf Forecast for January 05, 2026
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:58 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An strong easterly wind fetch generated by lowering pressures south and west of the islands will significantly increase easterly wind wave swell. This swell will reach and exceed advisory heights early Monday and persist through early Wednesday. Thus, a High Surf Advisory is in effect for all east-facing shores from Monday morning through early Wednesday morning.
A moderate, medium period north to northeast swell continues to subside through Monday. A small size, medium period northwest swell will arrive later Tuesday and hang on through Friday. Churned up north- facing shore surf will remain elevated due to this lingering swell in tandem with strong east winds.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com