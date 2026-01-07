Kapalua Tennis Garden announces tennis, pickleball programming and rates

File: Kapalua Tennis Garden seen on a tournament day. Courtesy photo

Kapalua Tennis Garden has announced its visitor tennis and pickleball programming and rates. The facility offers membership options, drop-in play, clinics and private lessons for players of all skill levels.

Weekly and monthly visitor memberships include unlimited tennis and pickleball court usage, racquets, paddles and shoes, as well as 50% off ball machine rentals, 15% off non-sale items in the tennis shop and a $5 discount on clinics.

Single: $60 weekly / $120 monthly

$60 weekly / $120 monthly Double (two players): $110 weekly / $220 monthly

$110 weekly / $220 monthly Family (two adults and up to three children under 21): $175 weekly / $330 monthly

A la carte rentals



Visitors may also access courts and equipment without a membership. Tennis court usage (90 minutes) is $18 per player. Pickleball open play is $18 per player and includes paddles.

The tennis ball machine is $50 per hour for one to two players; additional players are $25 per hour (up to six players).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Daily rentals are $18 for tennis racquets, $12 for pickleball or spec paddles and $12 for shoes.

Tennis programs



Tennis drop-in play (3.5 and above) is $25 per player on Fridays and Sundays, 9–11 a.m.

Clinics are $50 per player, with a three-player minimum:

4.0+ level: Daily, 7:30–9 a.m.

3.5+ level: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9–10:30 a.m.

Beginner: Wednesdays, 9–10:30 a.m.

Tracy Halbersleben will be available as a hitting partner for $80 per hour. Text (650) 544-8307 to sign up.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pickleball programs

Pickleball drop-in play is $25 per player on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 9–11 a.m.

Clinics are $50 per player, with a three-player minimum:

Advanced live ball: Mondays, 7:30–9 a.m.

Beginner: Mondays, 9–10:30 a.m.

Intermediate+: Fridays, 9:15–10:45 a.m.

Open play: Monday through Friday, 3:30 p.m. to sunset

Private tennis and pickleball lessons are available for $130 per hour for one to two players.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To sign up for clinics or private lessons, visitors may text the tennis professionals:

Lisa Poulsen , RSPA Tennis and IFP Pickleball Professional (808) 298-9098

, RSPA Tennis and IFP Pickleball Professional (808) 298-9098 Cathy Nicoloff, RSPA Elite Tennis and IFP Pickleball Professional (808) 264-0752

More information

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The tennis shop is open for check-ins from 7:30 a.m. to noon daily. Racquet stringing is available. Participants should bring their own towel and water bottle (refill station available). Proper tennis attire and tennis shoes are required.

For more information, visit www.kapaluatennis.com.