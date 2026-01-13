Maui Surf Forecast for January 14, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 14-18 12-16 10-15 10-15 West Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 04:53 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:15 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 05:39 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current large, long to medium period northwest (310-330 degree) swell peaked earlier today and will gradually decline through Wednesday, with surf heights expected to remain above advisory levels through Wednesday afternoon along exposed north and west facing shores. The High Surf Warning (HSW) for exposed north and west facing shores has been converted to a High Surf Advisory (HSA) this afternoon and is now in effect through Wednesday afternoon. The HSA for west facing shores of the Big Island has been cancelled.

Another extra large, long period northwest (310-330 degree) swell will build into the region by Thursday, likely producing another round of warning level surf along exposed north and west facing shores lasting through Friday, and lingering near advisory levels Saturday before another reinforcing northwest swell briefly boosts surf heights back to near warning levels on Sunday and Sunday night.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through most of this week due to shifting wind directions from the passing fronts. However, some east facing shores sensitive to northerly swells may experience an uptick in surf heights this weekend as the fading northwesterly swell becomes more northerly. No noteworthy swells are expected to impact the state from the south.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.