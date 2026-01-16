Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 17, 2026

January 16, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
22-26
14-18
9-12
6-8 




West Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:57 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:39 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:14 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 01:10 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An extra large, medium to long period northwest (320-340 degrees) swell which peaked early this morning will gradually decline overnight, but is expected to hold above warning levels through the evening before dropping rapidly on Saturday. The High Surf Warning has been extended through 4 AM HST Saturday for exposed north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. Additionally, a High Surf Advisory for west facing shores of the Big Island has also been extended through the same time. This swell will gradually transition to become more northerly (350-010 degrees) as it fades through the weekend. Another reinforcing northwest swell arrives Sunday into Sunday night. This swell looks to briefly bring surf heights above advisory levels. The swell will then gradually decrease through Monday before a WNW swell arrives Tuesday and peaks near advisory levels. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain small, though will increase slightly tonight into the weekend as trades become re- established across the area. Additionally, some east facing shores sensitive to northerly swells may experience a slight uptick in surf heights this weekend as the fading northwesterly swell becomes more northerly. No noteworthy swells are expected for the next few days for south facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments