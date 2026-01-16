Maui Surf Forecast for January 17, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 22-26 14-18 9-12 6-8 West Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:57 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:39 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:14 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 01:10 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An extra large, medium to long period northwest (320-340 degrees) swell which peaked early this morning will gradually decline overnight, but is expected to hold above warning levels through the evening before dropping rapidly on Saturday. The High Surf Warning has been extended through 4 AM HST Saturday for exposed north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. Additionally, a High Surf Advisory for west facing shores of the Big Island has also been extended through the same time. This swell will gradually transition to become more northerly (350-010 degrees) as it fades through the weekend. Another reinforcing northwest swell arrives Sunday into Sunday night. This swell looks to briefly bring surf heights above advisory levels. The swell will then gradually decrease through Monday before a WNW swell arrives Tuesday and peaks near advisory levels.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small, though will increase slightly tonight into the weekend as trades become re- established across the area. Additionally, some east facing shores sensitive to northerly swells may experience a slight uptick in surf heights this weekend as the fading northwesterly swell becomes more northerly. No noteworthy swells are expected for the next few days for south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.