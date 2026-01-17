Maui Surf Forecast for January 18, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 7-10 10-15 12-16 West Facing 2-4 4-6 4-6 6-8 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:33 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:07 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:37 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:48 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate to large, long period, northwest swell will enter the coastal waters late tonight into Sunday morning, then swiftly rise and peak during the afternoon. Surf heights along north and west facing shores should once again breach HSA criteria. This swell will fade though Monday. The next moderate, long period, northwest swell will keep surf elevated Tuesday through mid- week for north and west facing shores.

Rough, choppy surf along east facing shores will hold through Sunday. Additionally, some east facing shores sensitive to northerly swells may be experiencing a slight uptick in surf heights through Sunday as the fading north northwesterly swell becomes more northerly. No noteworthy swells are expected for the next few days for south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.