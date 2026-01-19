Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 20, 2026

January 19, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
7-10
9-12 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then mostly clear.

                            Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

                            diminishing to around 5 mph after

                            midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 02:27 PM HST.




Low -0.5 feet 08:40 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:59 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            east in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 10:29 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 03:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, long period, northwest swell is expected to arrive in the islands early Tuesday, and linger into the middle of the week, and slowly subside during the end of the week. This swell will maintain elevated surf near advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores. 


East shore surf will remain small into Tuesday as winds taper off. Surf will increase a little bit as the northeast winds pick up along the front, but mostly impact Kauai and Oahu. There are no noteworthy swells for the next few days for south facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
