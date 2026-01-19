Maui Surf Forecast for January 20, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|7-10
|9-12
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then mostly clear.
Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
|
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
east in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:08 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate, long period, northwest swell is expected to arrive in the islands early Tuesday, and linger into the middle of the week, and slowly subside during the end of the week. This swell will maintain elevated surf near advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores.
East shore surf will remain small into Tuesday as winds taper off. Surf will increase a little bit as the northeast winds pick up along the front, but mostly impact Kauai and Oahu. There are no noteworthy swells for the next few days for south facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com