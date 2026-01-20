Maui Surf Forecast for January 21, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 8-12 6-8 6-8 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 03:06 PM HST. Low -0.3 feet 09:13 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:23 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:56 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:50 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Overlapping west-northwest to north-northwest swells will produce surf around High Surf Advisory levels for exposed north and west facing through Friday. The latest west-northwest swell will produce surf just below advisory levels along north and west shores of Kauai and Oahu during its peak tonight, with gusty winds along the front producing rough conditions on Kauai and possibly on Oahu closer to daybreak. Overlapping pulses of west-northwest swell, similar in size, will arrive later Wednesday and keep surf near advisory levels, mainly on Kauai and Oahu, through Friday. A sharp downward trend and shift out of the north-northwest is expected during the weekend, followed by a potentially large northwest swell next Tuesday.

East shore surf will remain below seasonal average through the week, though a brief increase is possible on Kauai tonight due to strong northerly winds behind the front. Surf along south facing shores will remain very small through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.