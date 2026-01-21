Maui News

Maui Flood Advisory until 11:30 a.m.

January 21, 2026, 9:35 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Flood advisory (1.21.26) PC: NOAA/NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory, in effect for Maui until 11:30 a.m.

At 8:32 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over the West Maui Mountains and the northern slopes of Haleakalā. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kahului, Lahaina, Pāʻia, Puʻunēnē, Hāliʻimaile, Pukalani, Makawao, Paʻuwela, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Wailuku, Waiehu, Waiheʻe, Kula, Waikapū, Huelo, Kahakuloa, Honokōhau, Keʻanae, Kapalua and Nāpili-Honokōwai.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 11:30 a.m. if flooding persists.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments