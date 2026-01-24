Maui Surf Forecast for January 25, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 07:12 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 11:53 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 05:35 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 01:17 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

For N shores, short period remnants of existing NW swell are on the decline today and surf will follow suit as the period continues to shorten and swell size declines. A new small, medium to long period NW swell builds across area waters tonight and quickly peaks during the overnight hours resulting in a brief overnight bump to surf. Energy directed at N facing shores then fades into early next week. A moderate medium to long period swell maintains elevated surf during the middle of next week followed by a large medium period NW swell during the late week period. This latter swell is forecast to peak near the High Surf Warning threshold for N and W facing shores.

Surf along E shores remains small into next week owing to a lack of trades. S shores remain nearly flat in the near term with a small boost from tiny long period energy poised to arrive late Sunday and continuing well into next week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.