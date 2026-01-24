Maui Surf Forecast for January 25, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Hazy.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
For N shores, short period remnants of existing NW swell are on the decline today and surf will follow suit as the period continues to shorten and swell size declines. A new small, medium to long period NW swell builds across area waters tonight and quickly peaks during the overnight hours resulting in a brief overnight bump to surf. Energy directed at N facing shores then fades into early next week. A moderate medium to long period swell maintains elevated surf during the middle of next week followed by a large medium period NW swell during the late week period. This latter swell is forecast to peak near the High Surf Warning threshold for N and W facing shores.
Surf along E shores remains small into next week owing to a lack of trades. S shores remain nearly flat in the near term with a small boost from tiny long period energy poised to arrive late Sunday and continuing well into next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com