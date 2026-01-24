Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 25, 2026

January 24, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 07:12 PM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 11:53 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 05:35 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Sunny. Hazy. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            northeast around 5 mph in the

                            afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 01:17 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




For N shores, short period remnants of existing NW swell are on the decline today and surf will follow suit as the period continues to shorten and swell size declines. A new small, medium to long period NW swell builds across area waters tonight and quickly peaks during the overnight hours resulting in a brief overnight bump to surf. Energy directed at N facing shores then fades into early next week. A moderate medium to long period swell maintains elevated surf during the middle of next week followed by a large medium period NW swell during the late week period. This latter swell is forecast to peak near the High Surf Warning threshold for N and W facing shores. 


Surf along E shores remains small into next week owing to a lack of trades. S shores remain nearly flat in the near term with a small boost from tiny long period energy poised to arrive late Sunday and continuing well into next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
