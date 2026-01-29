Rep. Tokuda announces Class of 2030 nominees to the US Service Academies

US Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced her nomination of 30 students from Hawaiʻi to the US service academies for the Class of 2030.

“I am proud to nominate these remarkable students who reflect the strength, diversity, and promise of Hawaiʻi. They bring a deep sense of purpose and a commitment to serving something greater than themselves,” said Tokuda. “Earning the opportunity to attend one of our nation’s historic and prestigious service academies is a rare distinction that carries a legacy of leadership, sacrifice, and duty. I am confident these exceptional young leaders will rise to that challenge and represent Hawaiʻi with great pride throughout their careers.”

Tokuda’s nominations are for the US Naval Academy, US Air Force Academy, the US Merchant Marine Academy, and the US Military Academy. The US Coast Guard Academy uses a separate application process. Students were measured on their scholastic achievement, leadership experience, school involvement, athletic and extra-curricular activities, community contributions, and volunteer or employment experiences. The academies will now consider the students’ applications for final selections.

Tokuda nominated the following students:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

US Naval Academy

Andrew Yu, Kahuku High & Intermediate School

Clarence Loomis, Kalaheo High School

Country Denis, Konawaena High School

Darien Van Winkle, Leilehua High School

Hayden Edgmon, Leilehua High School

Joseph Kahiau Lapinad, Punahou School

Joseph Yeates, Kahuku High & Intermediate School

Juneau Stickley, Laupahoehoe Community Public Charter School

Kailee Lambert, Kalaheo High School

Kennedy Wardlaw, Maryknoll School

Malakai Keawe-Correa, Hilo High School

Noah Langford, Konawaena High School

Santiago Padilla-Lenz, Hawaiʻi Technology Academy

Talis Noya, Kalaheo High School

Tyler Beissel, Sacred Hearts Academy

William Kayes, Seabury Hall

US Air Force Academy

Andrew Yu, Kahuku High & Intermediate School

Anthony Udarbe, Waimea High School

Country Denis, Konawaena High School

Hayden Edgmon, Leilehua High School

Joseph Yeates, Kahuku High & Intermediate School

Julian Cortez, Seabury Hall

Juneau Stickley, Laupahoehoe Community Public Charter School

Kailee Lambert, Kalaheo High School

Katalina Perry, Kīhei Charter School

Katelyn Deiner, Moanalua High School

Lilynoe Lee, Keaʻau High School

Stanley Oka, Clovis West High School

Teague Baerman, Kalaheo High School

Teysen Tamiya, Waiakea High School

William Kayes, Seabury Hall

US Military Academy at West Point

Clarence Loomis, Kalaheo High School

Country Denis, Konawaena High School

Darien Van Winkle, Leilehua High School

Hailynn Kaiolohia Corpuz, Hayfield Secondary School

Hank Keirsey, Leilehua High School

Hayden Edgmon, Leilehua High School

James Finley, Le Jardin Academy

Joseph Kahiau Lapinad, Punahou School

Julian Cortez, Seabury Hall

Juneau Stickley, Laupahoehoe Community Public Charter School

Kailee Lambert, Kalaheo High School

Kennedy Wardlaw, Maryknoll School

Lanna Wright, Leilehua High School

Malakai Keawe-Correa, Hilo High School

Noah Langford, Konawaena High School

Talia Melendez-Siaki, American Renaissance Academy

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

US Merchant Marine Academy

Andrew Yu, Kahuku High & Intermediate School

Anthony Udarbe, Waimea High School

Clarence Loomis, Kalaheo High School

Cru Spalding, Kamehameha Schools Maui

Noah Langford, Konawaena High School

Talia Melendez-Siaki, American Renaissance Academy

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD