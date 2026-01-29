Rep. Tokuda announces Class of 2030 nominees to the US Service Academies
US Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced her nomination of 30 students from Hawaiʻi to the US service academies for the Class of 2030.
“I am proud to nominate these remarkable students who reflect the strength, diversity, and promise of Hawaiʻi. They bring a deep sense of purpose and a commitment to serving something greater than themselves,” said Tokuda. “Earning the opportunity to attend one of our nation’s historic and prestigious service academies is a rare distinction that carries a legacy of leadership, sacrifice, and duty. I am confident these exceptional young leaders will rise to that challenge and represent Hawaiʻi with great pride throughout their careers.”
Tokuda’s nominations are for the US Naval Academy, US Air Force Academy, the US Merchant Marine Academy, and the US Military Academy. The US Coast Guard Academy uses a separate application process. Students were measured on their scholastic achievement, leadership experience, school involvement, athletic and extra-curricular activities, community contributions, and volunteer or employment experiences. The academies will now consider the students’ applications for final selections.
Tokuda nominated the following students:
US Naval Academy
- Andrew Yu, Kahuku High & Intermediate School
- Clarence Loomis, Kalaheo High School
- Country Denis, Konawaena High School
- Darien Van Winkle, Leilehua High School
- Hayden Edgmon, Leilehua High School
- Joseph Kahiau Lapinad, Punahou School
- Joseph Yeates, Kahuku High & Intermediate School
- Juneau Stickley, Laupahoehoe Community Public Charter School
- Kailee Lambert, Kalaheo High School
- Kennedy Wardlaw, Maryknoll School
- Malakai Keawe-Correa, Hilo High School
- Noah Langford, Konawaena High School
- Santiago Padilla-Lenz, Hawaiʻi Technology Academy
- Talis Noya, Kalaheo High School
- Tyler Beissel, Sacred Hearts Academy
- William Kayes, Seabury Hall
US Air Force Academy
- Andrew Yu, Kahuku High & Intermediate School
- Anthony Udarbe, Waimea High School
- Country Denis, Konawaena High School
- Hayden Edgmon, Leilehua High School
- Joseph Yeates, Kahuku High & Intermediate School
- Julian Cortez, Seabury Hall
- Juneau Stickley, Laupahoehoe Community Public Charter School
- Kailee Lambert, Kalaheo High School
- Katalina Perry, Kīhei Charter School
- Katelyn Deiner, Moanalua High School
- Lilynoe Lee, Keaʻau High School
- Stanley Oka, Clovis West High School
- Teague Baerman, Kalaheo High School
- Teysen Tamiya, Waiakea High School
- William Kayes, Seabury Hall
US Military Academy at West Point
- Clarence Loomis, Kalaheo High School
- Country Denis, Konawaena High School
- Darien Van Winkle, Leilehua High School
- Hailynn Kaiolohia Corpuz, Hayfield Secondary School
- Hank Keirsey, Leilehua High School
- Hayden Edgmon, Leilehua High School
- James Finley, Le Jardin Academy
- Joseph Kahiau Lapinad, Punahou School
- Julian Cortez, Seabury Hall
- Juneau Stickley, Laupahoehoe Community Public Charter School
- Kailee Lambert, Kalaheo High School
- Kennedy Wardlaw, Maryknoll School
- Lanna Wright, Leilehua High School
- Malakai Keawe-Correa, Hilo High School
- Noah Langford, Konawaena High School
- Talia Melendez-Siaki, American Renaissance Academy
US Merchant Marine Academy
- Andrew Yu, Kahuku High & Intermediate School
- Anthony Udarbe, Waimea High School
- Clarence Loomis, Kalaheo High School
- Cru Spalding, Kamehameha Schools Maui
- Noah Langford, Konawaena High School
- Talia Melendez-Siaki, American Renaissance Academy