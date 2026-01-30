Maui Surf Forecast for January 31, 2026
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|18-22
|18-22
|14-18
|10-15
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:15 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Large to extra-large surf will prevail into Saturday, with another round of elevated surf due early next week. A complex storm low far northwest of Hawaii generated overlapping west-northwest to northwest (295 to 320 degrees) swells that are currently affecting the islands. Resulting surf will peak tonight above High Surf Warning levels along north and west facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and at High Surf Advisory levels for north Maui and west Big Island. As the swell declines, the warnings and advisories will likely be dropped Saturday evening or Sunday morning. Another round of potentially larger northwest swell is expected late Monday through early Thursday.
Surf along east- and south-facing shores will remain small through the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com