Maui Surf Forecast for January 31, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 18-22 18-22 14-18 10-15 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 06:42 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 02:19 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 09:00 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:16 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:15 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Large to extra-large surf will prevail into Saturday, with another round of elevated surf due early next week. A complex storm low far northwest of Hawaii generated overlapping west-northwest to northwest (295 to 320 degrees) swells that are currently affecting the islands. Resulting surf will peak tonight above High Surf Warning levels along north and west facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and at High Surf Advisory levels for north Maui and west Big Island. As the swell declines, the warnings and advisories will likely be dropped Saturday evening or Sunday morning. Another round of potentially larger northwest swell is expected late Monday through early Thursday.

Surf along east- and south-facing shores will remain small through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.