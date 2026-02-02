Maui Surf Forecast for February 03, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 14-18 20-30 30-40 West Facing 3-5 4-6 6-8 7-10 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 0-2 0-2

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then cloudy.

Frequent showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southwest winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:48 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:48 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 PM, then mostly

sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northwest winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 10:14 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 03:28 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:17 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf heights are expected to rapidly build along north and west facing shores this evening and peak Tuesday well above High Surf Warning levels along most north and west facing shores as an extra large northwest swell builds in. Though the swell will peak on Tuesday, overlapping pulses will keep surf elevated through Wednesday before subsiding below High Surf Advisory levels Thursday night into Friday. A High Surf Warning has been issued for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and the Big Island, and for north facing shores of Maui. Another extra large swell is possible late Friday and Saturday.

Rough choppy surf along south facing shores will hold through tonight as southerly winds remain strong ahead of the front. Surf along east facing shores will remain tiny through much of the week due to lack of strong trades near and upstream of the state. An increase surf is possible along east shores this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.