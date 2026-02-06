Maui Surf Forecast for February 07, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 20-25 20-25 12-16 West Facing 0-2 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 05:47 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 11:06 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 04:52 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:52 AM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:19 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large west-northwest swell (295-310 degrees) will build down the island chain through the evening and peak late tonight into early Saturday. High Surf Warning conditions will occur along exposed north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, as well as north facing shores of Maui into Saturday morning. The swell will reach west facing shores of the Big Island around sunrise, and a High Surf Advisory is in effect for that area through at least the afternoon. The swell will decline sharply Saturday afternoon and evening, with surf expected to fall below High Surf Advisory levels by Sunday morning. Small to moderate north-northwest swells will prevail through the remainder of the week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain very small into the evening. East shore surf will build and become rough from west to east late tonight and Saturday as the front moves down the island chain. Large and very rough seas will develop on Sunday as trade winds strengthen, likely exceeding the advisory level Sunday night or Monday and potentially reaching the warning level. Large east shore surf will slowly decline Tuesday through the remainder of the week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small with a slight bump possible early next week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.