Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 07, 2026

February 6, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
20-25
20-25
12-16 




West Facing
0-2
2-4
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            west after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 05:47 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 11:06 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 04:52 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 11:52 AM HST. 











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:19 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large west-northwest swell (295-310 degrees) will build down the island chain through the evening and peak late tonight into early Saturday. High Surf Warning conditions will occur along exposed north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, as well as north facing shores of Maui into Saturday morning. The swell will reach west facing shores of the Big Island around sunrise, and a High Surf Advisory is in effect for that area through at least the afternoon. The swell will decline sharply Saturday afternoon and evening, with surf expected to fall below High Surf Advisory levels by Sunday morning. Small to moderate north-northwest swells will prevail through the remainder of the week. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain very small into the evening. East shore surf will build and become rough from west to east late tonight and Saturday as the front moves down the island chain. Large and very rough seas will develop on Sunday as trade winds strengthen, likely exceeding the advisory level Sunday night or Monday and potentially reaching the warning level. Large east shore surf will slowly decline Tuesday through the remainder of the week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small with a slight bump possible early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments