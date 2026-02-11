Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 12, 2026

February 11, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 04:21 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 01:03 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 05:26 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:22 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Strong trade winds will continue to bring advisory level surf to east facing shores through tonight. Latest nearshore buoy observations just started to show a downward trend in wave heights and we should see a gradual downward trend tonight. Surf is expected to fall just below advisory levels by Thursday, but will remain rough and elevated for the foreseeable future. Trades are expected to restrengthen over the weekend into early next week, which will produce another round of advisory level surf and possibly warning level surf along east facing shores of Oahu and Kauai. 


Small to medium northwest swells will continue through the weekend with smaller surf expected during the first half of next week. Currently we have a small northwest swell that filled in during the day today and will be followed by a slightly larger northwest swells Thursday and Friday. Small along south facing shores will continue to remain small with some background windswell for select exposures. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
