Maui Surf Forecast for March 03, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:01 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:43 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 08:59 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 02:43 PM HST. Sunrise 6:44 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north- and west-facing shores will remain slightly elevated tonight (but still below advisory levels) as a moderate, medium period northwest swell (310 degrees) continues to impact the islands. Surf along north- and west-facing shores will then gradually decrease through the morning into Tuesday and remain small though the rest of the week, with another small northwest bump expected late this week into the weekend.

A short period northeast (40 degrees) swell will fade tonight and be replaced by increasing, short period choppy conditions as fresh trade winds redevelop and expand upstream of the state. This will keep surf along exposed east-facing shores somewhat elevated.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small to tiny, with no significant swells forecast for at least the next several days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.