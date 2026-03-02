Maui Surf Forecast for March 03, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:31 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north- and west-facing shores will remain slightly elevated tonight (but still below advisory levels) as a moderate, medium period northwest swell (310 degrees) continues to impact the islands. Surf along north- and west-facing shores will then gradually decrease through the morning into Tuesday and remain small though the rest of the week, with another small northwest bump expected late this week into the weekend.
A short period northeast (40 degrees) swell will fade tonight and be replaced by increasing, short period choppy conditions as fresh trade winds redevelop and expand upstream of the state. This will keep surf along exposed east-facing shores somewhat elevated.
Surf along south-facing shores will remain small to tiny, with no significant swells forecast for at least the next several days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com