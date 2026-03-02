Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 03, 2026

March 2, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:01 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 02:43 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 08:59 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 02:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north- and west-facing shores will remain slightly elevated tonight (but still below advisory levels) as a moderate, medium period northwest swell (310 degrees) continues to impact the islands. Surf along north- and west-facing shores will then gradually decrease through the morning into Tuesday and remain small though the rest of the week, with another small northwest bump expected late this week into the weekend. 


A short period northeast (40 degrees) swell will fade tonight and be replaced by increasing, short period choppy conditions as fresh trade winds redevelop and expand upstream of the state. This will keep surf along exposed east-facing shores somewhat elevated. 


Surf along south-facing shores will remain small to tiny, with no significant swells forecast for at least the next several days. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
