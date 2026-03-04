Maui Surf Forecast for March 05, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 03:20 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 09:13 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 03:22 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:40 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 03:56 PM HST. Sunrise 6:42 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small northwest swell will continue to decline through Thursday. A series of small west-northwest to northwest swells will maintain below average surf through at least the first half of next week. The median H1/10 for the month of March is 12 feet (Goddard-Caldwell Database). The first small west-northwest swell will arrive Thursday night and peak Friday night, followed by another small northwest bump Saturday night into Sunday. This should maintain some small surf along north and west facing through early next week. A compact storm-force low currently just off the coast of Japan could produce another small west-northwest swell around Tuesday of next week.

Choppy east shore surf did increase to seasonal averages today due to the strengthening east to east-southeast winds. Little change is expected along east facing shores over the next few days followed by a slight increase over the weekend. Surf along east facing shores should decline early next week as winds veer towards the southerly direction. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend, and some islands may see an increase in choppy surf if strong southerly winds develop early next week. A small long- period south swell is also possible around Tuesday of next week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.