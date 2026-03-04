Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 05, 2026

March 4, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 03:20 PM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 09:13 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 03:22 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:40 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 03:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:42 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current small northwest swell will continue to decline through Thursday. A series of small west-northwest to northwest swells will maintain below average surf through at least the first half of next week. The median H1/10 for the month of March is 12 feet (Goddard-Caldwell Database). The first small west-northwest swell will arrive Thursday night and peak Friday night, followed by another small northwest bump Saturday night into Sunday. This should maintain some small surf along north and west facing through early next week. A compact storm-force low currently just off the coast of Japan could produce another small west-northwest swell around Tuesday of next week. 


Choppy east shore surf did increase to seasonal averages today due to the strengthening east to east-southeast winds. Little change is expected along east facing shores over the next few days followed by a slight increase over the weekend. Surf along east facing shores should decline early next week as winds veer towards the southerly direction. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend, and some islands may see an increase in choppy surf if strong southerly winds develop early next week. A small long- period south swell is also possible around Tuesday of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
  
  
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
  Top-Rated Maui Restaurants  
South
Maui
Kihei • Wailea • Makena
Central
Maui
Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea
North Shore
& Upcountry
Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula
West
Maui
Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu