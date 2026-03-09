Maui Surf Forecast for March 10, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 07:25 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 11:32 AM HST. Sunrise 6:38 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Choppy surf along east facing shores will gradually trend downward, falling below seasonal levels by mid-week as trade winds veer southerly through the week. Surf along north-facing shores was tiny today, with very little northwest swell energy reaching the islands. However, a series of small long period west-northwest swells returning tonight will bring small surf to north and west facing shores through the rest of the week. A small medium period north swell is also possible late this week. Surf along south-facing shores will remain small, with the exception of areas exposed to wind swell, which will increase through the week. Rough and choppy conditions develop Tuesday and continue through late week as southerly winds increase in advance of a front. A series of small long-period south swells also impacts shorelines through late this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

