5th Annual Maui Scouting Golf Tournament, April 25, 2026

The Maui Nui Division of Scouting America, Aloha Council hosts its 5th Annual Maui Scouting Golf Tournament fundraiser on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at the Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course. The event brings the community together to support Maui’s Scouting programs, helping provide local youth with opportunities for leadership, outdoor adventure and personal growth.

The tournament follows a two-man scramble format and features exciting course contests, food stations, prizes, and an awards ceremony. Entry fees start at $200 for individual players and $375 for two-person teams. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Registration includes access to all activities, along with breakfast and lunch. The deadline to register is Friday, April 10. Learn more HERE.

Scouting America, Aloha Council has been building young leaders of character across Hawaiʻi for more than a century. Serving over 4,000 youth statewide, the council delivers values-based programs that help young people grow into confident, service-minded leaders.

From Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA to Sea Scouts, Venturing, and Exploring, youth gain hands-on experience, lead service projects, and grow into confident leaders. Guided by a Board of dedicated local business and community leaders and supported by more than 2,000 volunteers, Aloha Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to strengthening Hawaiʻi’s youth and the communities they will one day lead.